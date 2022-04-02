The Undertaker wants injured top WWE star headline WrestleMania

WWE legend The Undertaker has talked about Big E's nasty injury and how he hopes to see him headline WrestleMania in the future.

Big E, a former WWE Champion, landed on his head on SmackDown a few weeks after a botched suplex by Ridge Holland. It was later revealed that he broke his neck and he will be out for the foreseeable future.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, The Undertaker thinks that The New Day star will come back stronger following his injury. He predicts the SmackDown star will be a future WrestleMania main eventer.

“It’s really unfortunate what happened to Big E. You never want anyone to get injured. He built so much momentum. That isn’t easy to do. I was so happy to see Big E as champion. He worked his way up, all his hard work paid off.”

"When he’s back, I would like to see him headline a WrestleMania. I don’t think, by any means, we’ve seen his best yet,” said The Undertaker.

Chris Jericho and Bianca Belair, who were also part of the interview, said that Big E deserves and will main event WrestleMania in the future.

What's the latest injury update on WWE star Big E?

Ettore “Big E” Ewen @WWEBigE I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all. I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods recently opened up about Big E's injury and gave an update on his condition right now.

"He's in real good spirits. He's moving around. He's looking great - talk about outfits. He's been out there looking like a stud with his outfits on, man," said Kofi Kingston.

The former WWE Champion revealed following his injury that he narrowly escaped a stroke after his nasty landing. There's been no update on how long Big E will be out for and when he'll be able to recover fully and get back in the ring.

