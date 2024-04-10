The Undertaker cheekily warns top WWE star to stay on his good side after WrestleMania XL

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently sent out a warning to WWE commentator Pat McAfee.

At the WrestleMania XL premium live event, The Deadman made a cameo when he appeared during Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' bout, extending a hand of support to The American Nightmare. Taker came in behind The Rock and planted him with a chokeslam.

Shortly afterward, The Phenom took to Instagram to pose with WWE commentator Pat McAfee and sent out a sarcastic warning message to him, asking the former NFL punter to be on his good side.

"Just reminding @patmcafeeshow that it’s better to stay on my good side! Keep killin’ it!" wrote Taker.

Check out The Undertaker's Instagram post below:

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke about how Paul Heyman helped him in his career

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recently opened up about how Paul Heyman helped him in his career.

While speaking on his Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway podcast, The Phenom stated how The Wiseman guided him through his connections and got him out of WCW.

He also mentioned the times when he didn't have any money and Heyman helped him as much as he could.

"He was such an advoate for me in the sense of getting me to Bruce who would eventually get me to Vince and that whole thing but you know, he was a little better off than I was, I wasn't making any money, a lot of times he would just pick up the rental car instead of us splitting it or he would help me out when he could but the biggest, you know, obviously the biggest contribution on my part was just that connection to get me out of WCW," said The Undertaker. [2:21 - 3:03]

The Hall of Famer is one of the most legendary stars in the industry and has made several cameo appearances since hanging up his boots.

