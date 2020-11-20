The Undertaker recently spoke to Brian Truitt from USA Today and revealed that he doesn't get to watch WWE programming as often as he would like to. The Undertaker also discussed what his TV habits have been like over the past 30 years.

After 30 Years as 'The Undertaker,' WWE's Mark Calaway Ready for What's Next: 'It Went Really Fast' https://t.co/GuSptBtukw — People (@people) November 18, 2020

The Undertaker is set to make his final farewell at Survivor Series, which will mark his 30th year with WWE. Speaking to USA Today, The Undertaker dished about his TV habits over the past 30 years and some of the shows he enjoys watching, including Dexter and Sons of Anarchy.

"Mostly sports. I love boxing, MMA, college football. I need a new series. I loved 'Dexter' (and) 'Sons of Anarchy.' I love 'Yellowstone,' man. Probably not as much as I should, I watch our (WWE) product. (Laughs) I think I don't watch it as often because I put myself in, like, 'Ahh, I should be there!" H/t Wrestling Inc

The Undertaker finds it hard to be a fan of WWE's product

In the interview, The Undertaker also revealed that he finds it hard to be a fan of WWE's current product. The Phenom suggested that he can sit back and watch wrestling only up to a certain point. One of the reasons for this is the fact that he often finds himself talking to the TV and having conversations with himself when watching wrestling.

"I can to a certain degree. But a lot of times I catch myself talking to the TV like they can hear me. It's hard to be just a straight fan, because I want everybody to succeed and to develop into their potential. So I'm kind of like, 'Oh man, don't do it. It didn't make sense. Don't do that. Why would you do that? You would actually laugh if there was a camera watching me watch wrestling. I have these conversations and it's pretty amusing, I'm sure." H/t Wreslting Inc

The Undertaker is set for one last farewell on Nov. 22, 2020, at Survivor Series. Fans are expecting a momentous occasion with a lot of former WWE Superstars and Legends in attendance. It will also mark 30 years since The Deadman debuted at the WWE event.

It is interesting to see The Undertaker's TV habits and his points on watching the WWE product and wrestling, in general. While The Undertaker seems to be a lot more open and talkative out of character, it will be hard to see The Phenom leave WWE for good at Survivor Series.