"He was pretty fu*ked up” - Former WWE referee says The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak almost ended before 2014

Former WWE referee Marty Elias recently stated that The Undertaker's streak almost ended at WrestleMania 25.

The Undertaker has put his body on the line for over three decades. The Deadman has solidified his career with 23 wins at WrestleMania. The legendary streak was long-running storyline in WWE for years.

Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are the only two people to have defeated The Undertaker at The Grandest Stage of Them All. In a recent episode of Talk is Jericho, former WWE referee Marty Elias talked about how the match almost ended in a countout:

“At WrestleMania 25, when I did my counts on Taker after the dive, that count was a shoot count (When Taker went for the dive, didn’t get caught, and landed on his head). The only instruction I ever got out of that match was from Taker. He said, ‘If I don’t get back in, you shoot count me out’, and we came very, very close to counting him out. But if you go back and look at that, I was drawing my counts out, and I was drawing 74,000 people in with my counts." [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Marty went on to explain the improvisation due to Taker's botched landing on the outside.

"I took my time because I was still selling because they had bumped me earlier. So I was still selling that. But at the same time, I was still dramatizing it and I was elongating that count. So I was getting the people behind me. I was looking at Taker, and Taker and I didn’t make eye contact until nine on the 10 count. So that streak almost ended at WrestleMania 25 on a count out. He was concussed. He had a broken collarbone. He broke his ring finger. So yeah, he was pretty fu*ked up.” [H/T - Wrestling Headlines]

Fortunately, the streak didn't end that night as the Undertaker reversed a moonsault by Shawn Michaels and landed him with a Tombstone Piledriver to win the match and keep the streak alive.

Drew McIntyre thinks The Undertaker should become a motivational speaker

Drew McIntyre has established himself as the top face on the blue brand ever since he defeated Happy Corbin at WrestleMania 38. The former two-time WWE Champion also attended the Hall of Fame ceremony where The Undertaker headlined the show.

McIntyre and The Phenom faced each other on several occasions. The Deadman imparted wisdom on McIntyre and helped him develop during his early years in WWE. Speaking to TalkSPORT, the Scottish Warrior thought the 57-year-old would do wonders if he traveled on the road as a speaker:

“I talked with Taker about the Hall of Fame and this being the proper send-off he deserves. He gave me some advice as he always does because I’m always picking his brain about how to approach different matches and things to do with my character moving forward." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Undertaker @undertaker After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF After last night, all I can say is thank you … and mama, we got the ring!!! #WWEHOF https://t.co/LA1IfIibSz

The Deadman finally received his place in the illustrious WWE Hall of Fame, where he truly belongs. McIntyre is currently out of action after facing The Bloodline and losing at WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think The Phenom could return to WWE as a manager? Who would you like to see be managed by The Undertaker? Let us know what you think in the comment section below.

An ex WWE head writer speaks up about Sasha Banks and Naomi walking out of WWE. More details here..

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think The Undertaker's WrestleMania streak should've ended? Yes No 1 votes so far

Edited by Brandon Nell