The United Empire reveal newest member at Sakura Genesis

At NJPW: Sakura Genesis 2021, The United Empire officially revealed their newest member. Joining the Will Ospreay-led faction was none other than Kiwi sensation Aaron Henare, formerly known as Toa Henare.

The former Young Lion, who was on a losing skid in New Japan Pro Wrestling, finally turned heel and joined both Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan in their six-man tag team match against Los Ingobernables de Japon.

For weeks, The United Empire has been teasing a new member, following the exit of Bea Priestly from the group.

Sporting a new attire and a new theme song, Aaron Henare looked promising in his debut for The United Empire. Along with O-Khan and Cobb, the Kiwi star annihilated the LIJ trio of Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and Shingo Takagi.

In the closing stages of their six-man tag team match, Jeff Cobb hit the Tour of the Islands on SANADA. Henare inflicted more damage on The Cold Skull and secured the pinfall victory for United Empire.

With the win, Henare got off to a promising start as a member of The United Empire.

Aaron Henare joining The United Empire has made the new faction stronger than ever

The United Empire is still relatively in its early days in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The faction formed by Will Ospreay a few months ago first recruited The Great O-Khan and then Jeff Cobb.

Advertisement

All three members of the group have been on a terrific run so far, and Ospreay recently also won the New Japan Cup 2021. However, the addition of Henare definitely is a good move for all parties involved and should benefit The Commonwealth Kingpin in the future.

Having made his NJPW debut in 2016, Aaron Henare hasn't had the best of runs despite having teamed up with Hiroshi Tanahashi in the World Tag League. Henare certainly needed a change in his career, and The United Empire has provided the Kiwi star the much-needed platform.