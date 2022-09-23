The Usos' 432-day tag title reign is set to end, WWE SmackDown Superstar boldly claims

The Usos’ 14-month run as the most dominant tag team in WWE will end on Friday, according to SmackDown Superstar Sheamus.

The Celtic Warrior’s Brawling Brutes stablemates, Butch and Ridge Holland, will challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on SmackDown. The English duo prepared for the title match with an impressive win over The Street Profits on RAW earlier this week.

On Corey Graves’ “After The Bell” podcast, Sheamus offered the following prediction ahead of Friday’s big match:

“I know they’re gonna come away with those tag team titles, mate… Undisputed. Usos, they’ve been coasting along, they’ve been wrestling the same sort of vibe… The Street Profits a load of times, New Day and all that, but this is a different tag team. This is The Brawling Brutes, fella.”

Butch and Holland defeated Hit Row, Imperium, and The New Day in a fatal four-way number one contenders’ match on SmackDown last week.

Sheamus has a message for The Usos

The Brawling Brutes have become one of the top babyface factions in WWE in recent weeks. Sheamus’ career-defining performance against Gunther at Clash at the Castle also helped the three-man group’s popularity with fans.

Looking ahead to Friday’s tag title contest, Sheamus warned that The Usos can expect a tough battle against Butch and Ridge Holland:

“These are two lads who are so hungry for WWE gold, and Usos are gonna get a rude awakening when they bleeding take them down and knock the absolute bleeding bo****ks out of them on Friday. I’ll be there, shillelagh in hand, my hat, and I’ll be enjoying every single minute.”

The two teams have faced each other in several multi-man matches at live events throughout 2022. However, they have never shared the ring in a televised WWE encounter.

