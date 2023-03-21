The Usos accept massive WrestleMania challenge before a brawl breaks out on RAW

The Usos accepted Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn's challenge for an Undisputed Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania before a brawl broke out on RAW.

Ever since Sami turned on The Bloodline, he has tried to get Owens to join him in his fight against Roman Reigns and his faction. For weeks, Owens turned down Zayn's offer.

Last week, however, Owens finally decided to team up with Sami against The Bloodline when he came out to help his best friend against Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Tonight on RAW, Owens and Sami kicked off the show. Owens mentioned how he was Sami's biggest fan and was hence frustrated when the latter joined The Bloodline, especially since he is better than all of them.

Owens also mentioned that he understood it was time to take down The Bloodline together. The Usos came out and called Zayn a backstabber. Jey said that Owens and Zayn will backstab each other again.

Sami stated that it was Jey's dream to backstab Roman Reigns. Owens then challenged The Usos to a tag team title match at WrestleMania. While Jimmy rejected the match, Jey accepted it, citing this as the only shot they will get to put Owens and Zayn away.

A brawl then broke out between both teams and ended after Kevin Owens and Zayn got the better of Jimmy and Jey. Just then, Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline arrived at the arena to close out the segment.

Finally, fans will get the match they have been waiting so long for. It will be interesting to see who wins at WrestleMania.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section.

