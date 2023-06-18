The Usos betraying Roman Reigns draws huge overnight ratings for WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, The Usos Superkicked Roman Reigns, effectively ending their alliance with The Bloodline.

The June 16 episode of SmackDown emanated from the Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center in Lexington, Kentucky. The show featured top stars of the blue brand, including Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, The Usos, Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, Sheamus, and more.

Spoiler TV reported that SmackDown drew an average of 2.278 million viewers. This was an increase from last week's show which drew 2.226 million viewers in overnight ratings. The first hour of the show had 2.225 million viewers tuning in, while the viewership increased to 2.330 million in hour two. The episode scored a rating of 0.6 in the key 18-49 demographic.

What happened this week on WWE SmackDown?

This week's show started with a huge Gauntlet match to determine the number one contenders for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships.

The Brawling Brutes defeated the likes of The Street Profits, The O.C., LWO, and Hit Row to put up a dominant show. However, Pretty Deadly was the last team to enter the Gauntlet and managed to walk out with the win.

Zelina Vega picked up a win over IYO SKY with the 619 to send out a message ahead of Money in the Bank. In a special episode of the Grayson Waller Effect, Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair came face-to-face and exchanged verbal jabs about competing for the WWE Women's Championship.

In a mixed tag team affair, Karrion Kross and Scarlett picked up a huge win over AJ Styles and Michin. In other singles match, Santos Escobar got the better of LA Knight with a rollup pin. Knight, however, put a beating on the LWO member after the match.

In the final segment of the show, Roman Reigns came out with Solo Sikoa and Paul Heyman. The Tribal Chief once again tried to get Jey Uso back into the Bloodline. With Jey standing in the ring, Roman told him that he was being groomed to lead the Bloodline next.

However, Jimmy interrupted the proceedings and pleaded with his brother not to fall for Roman's fake promises. Jey made a decision and Superkicked the Tribal Chief. The Usos proceeded to lay stereo Superkicks on Sikoa and Reigns before leaving the arena.

You can catch the full results of SmackDown here.

What did you think of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments below.

Recommended Video Title: Watch the full history of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline

Poll : 0 votes