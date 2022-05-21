The Usos break silence after historic win on WWE SmackDown

This week on WWE SmackDown, The Usos made history by defeating RK-Bro in a huge tag team title unification match. They opened up about their latest victory during an interview after the show went off the air.

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro put their respective titles on the line in a "Winners Take All" match. The explosive main event saw the four superstars churn out their best efforts, but in the end, Jey and Jimmy Uso prevailed.

The Usos commented on their historic victory in a backstage interview following the bout. The newly-crowned Undisputed Tag Team Champions said they believed in this result and took pride in their latest achievement.

"We already told everybody else, in the whole WWE Universe that talking is done. Tonight, we showed everybody what The Usos is all about. There is nothing else left to say but the one thing...," said Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso continued, "You are looking at the new Unified WWE Tag Team Champions!"

You can watch the full video below:

Riddle and Randy Orton fought until the end, but Roman Reigns' timely interference proved to be the deciding factor. The Tribal Chief helped Jey Uso in the match's final moment, which, in turn, allowed the latter to regain momentum and pin The Original Bro for the win.

RK-Bro forced to undergo medical evaluation after brutal assault on WWE SmackDown

Following the main event, Roman Reigns and The Usos unleashed a vicious assault on the former RAW Tag Team Champions. They even put Riddle through the announce table.

WWE later confirmed that both Randy Orton and Riddle were forced to get medical evaluation. It was also stated that the latter had suffered from a bruised hip and lower back in the aftermath of the post-match assault.

As of this writing, no further updates have been shared from The Viper and Riddle's medical evaluation.

Is Roman Reigns vs. The Rock likely to happen? We asked Paul Heyman himself here.

Edited by Kaushik Das