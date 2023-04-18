The Usos could cause The Bloodline-Judgment Day alliance to end abruptly due to a massive reason, says veteran (Exclusive) 

The partnership between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day could cease to exist next week itself due to The Usos, according to Vince Russo. He explained how that could happen on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

WWE went down an exciting creative path on RAW by booking two of the top heel groups on the roster to work together against their common enemies. The show kicked off with a rather heated segment as Paul Heyman negotiated a coalition between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

The latter was asked to deal with the threat posed by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, which led to a high-profile main event match. The WWE Tag Team Champions and Matt Riddle faced The Judgment Day and got the better of the RAW faction.

Vince Russo said The Judgment Day's failure to take down KO, Zayn, and Riddle should ideally not go down well with The Usos. The former WWE writer felt that the next step in the storyline should be for The Usos to defeat LWO on SmackDown, leading to tensions between The Bloodline and The Judgment Day.

"That would be interesting... that The Usos got the job done. Judgment Day didn't get the job done. The Usos would have an issue with that. They ain't going to go there. Chris, you know why they are not going to go there? Because they (WWE) don't know how to write that." [8:50 - 9:10]

Russo would like to see WWE follow up on the angle in the upcoming episode and have a scenario where The Usos call out The Judgment Day for being unable to win their RAW match. Vince, though, doesn't have high hopes where the company's creative team is concerned.

Vince Russo on why WWE might have booked The Judgment Day and The Bloodline to be on the same page

Vince Russo has been a vocal critic of WWE's writing for ages and isn't confident enough that they will even consider the idea of The Usos having heat with The Judgment Day, leading to the alliance's demise.

Vince explained that when putting the two stables together, WWE would never have had a long-term plan to begin with. He felt it all happened just so the promotion got a main event match for the latest edition of the red brand.

The former WCW personality said:

"Do you really think they are going to do that? No, bro! The only reason they did that scene at the beginning with Heyman and both sides there was that it gave them an excuse to have these matches for the night. Because, I will guarantee you anything, they don't follow it up next week." [8:01 - 8:49]

What do you think about The Bloodline and The Judgment Day's interaction on RAW? Share your reactions in the comments section below.

