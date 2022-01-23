The Usos reach another record-breaking milestone in WWE

Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Usos have created a new record in WWE this past week.

Jimmy and Jey have been prominent features of the blue brand. The duo became part of the Bloodline with Roman Reigns, and there has been no looking back for them since.

The Usos broke their own record of being the longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions. This past week, Jimmy and Jey completed 187 days as the tag champs on the blue brand.

With this, they bettered their previous record of 182 days back in 2017 when they held the SmackDown tag team titles from Hell in A Cell up to WrestleMania 34.

They beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio for the title at Money in the Bank 2021. Since then, the faction has been unstoppable, defending the titles against the likes of the Mysterios and the New Day.

The Usos will not be at ringside during Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins at the Rumble

In a shocking turn of events this week, The Usos were barred from being at ringside during the Universal Championship match at the Royal Rumble.

It all started when Seth "Freakin" Rollins interrupted Roman Reigns during the show's opening segment.

Rollins mentioned that Roman was the champ for 508 days only because he had his cousins watching his back.

Rollins then challenged to take on The Usos in tag team action with a mystery partner. The mystery partner was Kevin Owens.

The match stipulation was that if the Bloodline lost, Jimmy and Jey would be barred from ringside.

Reigns also added the caveat that if Rollins lost, he would forfeit the Rumble match, and the Tribal Chief would take a vacation till WrestleMania.

Rollins and Owens went to war with "The Ones" in a hard-fought match worthy of the main event.

In the closing moments of the match, Rollins hit the Stomp on Jimmy only to be blindsided by a Superman Punch from Roman Reigns.

Also Read Article Continues below

This led to a disqualification win for Rollins and Owens, meaning that Jimmy and Jey will not be at ringside with Roman during the match at the Rumble.

Could Paige return at this year's Royal Rumble? Learn more from our experts right here

Edited by Debottam Saha