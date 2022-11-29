Create

The Usos set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship next week on RAW 

By Israel Lutete
Modified Nov 29, 2022 10:49 AM IST
The Usos are the reigning tag team champions in WWE

WWE has announced that The Usos will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against Matt Riddle and Elias on next week's episode of RAW.

The two teams had a confrontation on the red brand this week during a backstage segment. Riddle stated that they wanted to go after the tag titles, and The Bloodline showed up to accept the challenge.

During Kevin Owens' match against Jey Uso in the main event of the show, it was announced on commentary that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match was made official for next week.

Elias and Matt Riddle started teaming up only a few weeks ago, and now they have a chance at dethroning The Usos to become the new champions. Jimmy and Jey recently made history by becoming the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history. They have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for over 400 days.

The previous record belonged to The New Day, who were defeated on SmackDown after Crown Jewel. It will be interesting to see how long their reign will last and which team will eventually dethrone them.

Do you think The Usos will retain the titles? Sound off in the comments section below!

