The Usos to defend Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles on SmackDown next week

The Usos' next opponents for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship have been determined on the latest episode of SmackDown. They will put their titles on the line against Hit Row next week on the blue brand.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are recognized as the longest-reigning tag team champions in the company's history. They have collided with multiple tag teams this year, including Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs, Randy Orton & Matt Riddle (RK-Bro), The Street Profits, and The New Day.

During SmackDown this week, Top Dolla & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis of Hit Row took on Erik & Ivar of The Viking Raiders and Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro of Legado Del Fantasma in a triple threat tag team #1 Contender's match.

Hit Row won the match after hitting the Heavy Hitter for victory. It has been confirmed that they will challenge The Usos for the coveted tag titles next week.

The stable has never held the gold before, and it'll be the first time that the two stars will collide in the ring for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

