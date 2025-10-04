The Usos should have a "f*cking year and a half run" with major WWE titles, proposes Hall of Famer 

The Usos recently reunited after being split across separate brands for the better part of a year.While Jey Uso was able to prove himself as a singles star and become World Champion, his brother Jimmy wasn't afforded the same success. Now that the two men find themselves back on the same brand, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash has proposed a number of options.Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash claimed that a lengthy run for Jimmy and Jey with the Tag Team Championships would only help the Tag Team Division.“Or do they go and get the tag belts? The brothers have, like, a f*cking year and a half run with the belts to bolster that aspect of the card.&quot;Has WWE booked itself into a corner with The Usos?The Usos are currently part of a storyline with Roman Reigns and The Vision on WWE RAW, but it seems that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed are also working with Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes on SmackDown.The Vision are not the holders of the WWE Tag Team Championships; the belts are around the waist of The Judgment Day members Finn Balor and JD McDonagh. They have hardly defended the titles and are not set to put them on the line at Crown Jewel.The return of Roman Reigns changes up the story on RAW, since it was just The Usos against Breakker and Reed, and now it's three up against two because Seth Rollins has his own match against Cody Rhodes.The Vision's match hasn't been confirmed for Crown Jewel: Perth, but the two men have a number of potential opponents for the show, which include Randy Orton, Roman Reigns, Jimmy, and Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see who Bronson Reed is put up against in his home country.