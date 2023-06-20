"The Usos are the greatest tag team in the history of the WWE," claims 18-time Champion

While there have been many great tag teams throughout the history of WWE, The Usos arguably stand above most of them. Recently Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) hailed Jimmy and Jey as the greatest tag team of all time.

Having been in the company for 14 years, the twins have captured 8 championships, and recently they became the longest-reigning tag champs of all time, holding the belts for 622 days.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray stated why The Usos are the greatest tag team of all time.

"It is my opinion that The Usos are the greatest tag team in the history of the WWE, and here is why: The Usos have won multiple World Tag Team Championships, ala The Dudleyz and The New Day. However, the Usos are doing something that the Dudleyz and the New Day never did: they are involved in an A tstoryline that is continuing to put asses in seats." (H/T EWrestling News)

Jimmy and Jey's historic reign as tag champs came to an end last April at Wrestlemania 39 when they lost the belts to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

The Usos are set for a major WWE main event

After Jimmy Uso hit Roman Reigns with the superkick last month at Night of Champions, fans were waiting to see where Jey Uso's allegiance would lie. Finally, this past Friday on SmackDown, fans got their answer.

Originally seeming as though he would stay by Roman's side, Jey finally broke free of The Tribal Chief's grip as he kicked the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the head.

With the battle lines now drawn between the family members, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa will now take on The Usos on Saturday, July 1st, at Money In The Bank in a Bloodline Civil War Tag Team match.

