The Usos made WWE history as Tag Team champions

The Usos made WWE history this week by becoming the third tag team to hold the tag team championship for more than 400 consecutive days.

Jimmy and Jey Uso became the SmackDown Tag Team Champions on July 18, 2021, at Money in the Bank by defeating The Mysterios.

Since then, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions have gone on a dominant run, even adding the RAW Tag Team Championship to the mix by defeating RK-Bro on the May 20th episode of SmackDown.

Given the tag champs' dominance, it can be argued that they are in the midst of one of the greatest tag team championship runs in WWE history.

According to Ringside News, the brothers have been tag champs for 404 days as of Monday, making them the third tag team after Demolition (478 days) and New Day (483 days) to hold the tag titles for more than 400 days.

The way the twins have been booked recently, it looks like they may soon become the longest reigning tag champs in WWE history.

WWE seems to be building a team that can beat The Usos down the line

WWE seems to be slowly planting seeds for a feud between Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens and the tag champs down the line. Although Zayn is currently aligned with The Bloodline, he showed some compassion towards Kevin Owens this week on Monday Night RAW during Jey Uso's match against Kevin Owens.

When Zayn was asked to attack his best friend with a steel chair, the former hesitated which resulted in the latter defeating Jey Uso.

Based on what occurred on RAW this week, it seems like the long-term plan will be for Zayn and Owens to challenge and maybe even defeat The Usos for the tag team titles down the line.

Are you enjoying The Usos' tag team title run? Let us know in the comments section below.

