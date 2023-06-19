The Usos make sudden appearance at WWE event after betraying Roman Reigns; added to match at last second

The Usos have appeared at a WWE event for the first time since their shocking betrayal of Roman Reigns left everyone speechless at this week's SmackDown. They were added to a match at the last second, surprising the crowd.

This weekend will go down in WWE history as one of the most shocking. After appearing to be done with his brother, Jey Uso turned his back on Roman Reigns instead, hitting him with the superkick heard all around the world.

With their betrayal of The Tribal Chief being the main topic of conversation, it was thought that the two brothers would lay low until SmackDown, but it was not to be.

Adam Pearce surprised everyone this weekend at the WWE Supershow in Charleston. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens were set to defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Alpha Academy and The Viking Raiders. But at the last second, that match was changed, and it became an eight-man tag team match.

Pearce added the Usos to it, making this their first appearance since this SmackDown. However, despite the surprise addition, in the end, they could not win the titles. Sami Zayn hit a well-timed Helluva Kick on Erik to come away with the win.

