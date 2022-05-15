The Usos make history as Smackdown Tag Team Champions

Smackdown tag team Champions, The Usos have etched their names in the WWE history books by setting a new milestone. The twin brothers have been tag team champions of the blue brand for a total of 300 days and counting.

The new milestone is even more extraordinary considering Jimmy and Jey Uso are the first-ever tag team to touch the historic 300-day mark as Smackdown Tag Team Champions. Ever since they joined forces with Roman Reigns to form their faction, The Bloodline, we've seen them defeat anyone that challenged them.

The brothers' historic reign happens to be their fifth title run as Smackdown Tag Team Champions, which started when they dethroned Dominik and Rey Mysterio on July 18, 2021, at the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. Their previous run as tag team champions lasted for 182 days, ending at the hands of the Bludgeon Brothers.

The Usos are now focused on following The Tribal Chief's footsteps and have set their sights on winning the Raw Tag Team Championships to unify the titles. However, their opponents RK-Bro, are not an easy challenge to cross. So will they make history once again in the Winner Take All Tag Team Championship match next week?

The Usos and Roman Reigns plan on holding eight titles together

The Usos' reign as the Smackdown Tag Team Champions has been as dominant as their cousin and Head of the Table, Roman Reigns. After successfully going through all of their worthy challengers in their title defenses, it seems the members of the Bloodline want to take it all now.

Speaking over on Corey Graves's After the Bell podcast, Jey Uso has proclaimed that once they're finished with unifying the tag titles, The Bloodline wants the single titles next.

“We trying to take it all, Uce. Why can’t we be the tag champs and me and bro go get that IC title or the US title? We’ll take it all, Uce. Singles, doubles, triples. Line them all up, Uce. You know what’s next.” Jey Uso said.

It seems The Bloodline's plans of dominating the WWE landscape are even more grand in scale than expected. But first, we'll have to wait until next week to find out if The Usos will be victorious against their opponents, RK-Bro in the Winner Take All Title Unification match.

Do you think The Bloodline will be holding six titles soon? Let us know in the comments section down below.

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

Edited by Ken Norris