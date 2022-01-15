The Usos' next challengers confirmed on SmackDown

This week, WWE kicked things off on the blue brand with the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions, The Usos. The brothers discussed how they defeated The New Day last week and are looking for a new title contender.

The Usos introduced four teams for a #1 contender, Fatal-4-Way, as The Viking Raiders, Cesaro and Mansoor, Jinder Mahal and Shanky, and Los Lotharios competed in SmackDown's first match of this week.

After an incredible match, Erik and Ivar earned a future WWE Tag Team Championship shot at Jimmy and Jey by defeating Los Lutharios with the Viking Experience.

It was not announced whether The Viking Raiders would take on the champions at WWE Royal Rumble or if the match would occur before the next WWE premium live event.

The Usos have been on an absolute roll after being associated with Roman Reigns

Ever since Roman Reigns won the WWE Universal Championship at Payback 2020, the relationship with both Jimmy and Jey Uso hasn't always been smooth. The Tribal Chief took on and defeated both of them in singles matches.

But they were unstoppable when the trio were on the same page and formed The Bloodline. Last July, The Usos won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships at Money In The Bank.

The win at Money In The Bank was the seventh overall tag team championship for the brothers. Being aligned with Roman Reigns, one can argue that this has been the most dominant reign for Jimmy and Jey.

