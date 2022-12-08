The Usos offer a one-word response to a top WWE tag team's challenge

Every tag team in WWE wants a shot at The Usos' Undisputed Tag Team Championship.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have held the SmackDown Tag Team Titles for over 500 days and the RAW Tag Team Titles for over 200. It's clear that every tag team in WWE would love a chance to knock the champs off the top of the mountain.

The Street Profits were guests on the latest episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about getting another tag team title shot against Jimmy and Jey in the future, Angelo Dawkins made it clear that they're the only mountain they haven't been able to climb.

"They're the only tag team we haven't beaten. [...] We've beaten every tag team that's ever been placed in front of us except them. They're the one mountain that we've not been able to get over. Their the one problem that we've never been able to solve, and whether it be a numbers game or whether it's just they're better that day like no matter what it is, like we just haven't been able to get over that hump but that's definitely been the goal. That's why we've been out for a month training. Getting healthy, getting our minds right. Because we're ready to make that push, and honestly, I wouldn't want it any other way. I want The Usos bad," Angelo Dawkins said.

Jimmy and Jey took to social media to respond to Angelo Dawkins' comments. Tweeting out a very simple response:

"Next..," The Usos said in a tweet.

Could another member of The Usos bloodline join WWE soon?

While Solo Sikoa was recently added to The Bloodline at WWE Clash at the Castle, it appears another family member might be making their way to the company in the near future.

It was recently announced that the son of Umaga, Zilla Fatu, has joined Booker T's Reality of Wrestling training school in Texas.

RAW Superstar Shelton Benjamin took to social media to congratulate Fatu. Tweeting out:

"Congratulations & welcome to the family business. You're gonna crush it young Uce," Shelton Benjamin said in a tweet.

Jimmy and Jey responded to Benjamin, seeing big things in Fatu's future. Tweeting out:

"He's up next," The Usos said in a tweet.

What do you make of Angelo Dawkins' comments? Are you interested in another match between The Street Profits and The Usos? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

