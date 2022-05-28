The Usos possibly set for first defense of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship

The newly crowned Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos addressed fans on the latest episode of SmackDown following their win last week.

Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated RK-Bro last week on the blue brand to add the RAW Tag Team Championship to their accolades, winning tag gold from both brands.

The longest-reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions kicked off the latest edition of SmackDown, expressing their gratitude to Roman Reigns.

The Usos then went on to mock fans, saying they didn't need the WWE Universe to succeed during their tenure in the company. They also boasted about their assault on Randy Orton last week.

The Bloodline members were then interrupted by Shinsuke Nakamura, who challenged them to a tag team match before unveiling his partner to be Riddle. The former United States Champion and Nakamura charged at Jimmy and Jey Uso, who fought back with punches.

It will be Riddle's first match without his tag team partner since losing the RAW Tag Team Titles. The Viper is reportedly visiting a spine specialist for a back injury and there is no confirmation on when Orton will return.

It remains to be seen how Riddle's newly-formed alliance with Nakamura will go down in the weeks to come as they vye to face The Usos.

