The Usos predict top team will turn on each after losing at WrestleMania

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos predicted that Kevin Owens will turn on Sami Zayn after they lose at WrestleMania.

The Usos' rivalry with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn has been many months in the making. After weeks of teasing a reunion, Owens finally reunited with his best friend to challenge The Usos to a Tag Team Title match at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight's episode of SmackDown kicked off with The Usos. Before they could say anything about their match at WrestleMania, they were interrupted by Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who came out and told them they should get everything off their chest before their clash.

Owens said he was conflicted about their match because Jimmy and Jey Uso welcomed him when he first came to WWE. He further added that while he respected them then, he has no respect for them now since they started doing Roman Reigns' bidding. The Prizefighter then promised to take their tag team title at WrestleMania.

Jimmy said that while he has shown them love before, he has no love for Zayn and Owens. He then said that what he had with Jey was real brotherhood. Sami interrupted him and spoke about loyalty.

Jey asked Sami what he knew about loyalty. The former Honorary Uce then recalled how he was loyal to The Bloodline, but they chose Roman Reigns, someone who has never been loyal to them.

Jey then predicted that after they defeat Owens and Zayn, KO would turn on Zayn like always, and they would continue their reign as Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

The match between both these teams is shaping up to be an exciting contest. It will be interesting to see if Sami Zayn and Owens can dethrone Jimmy and Jey Uso.

Who do you think will win at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments section below.

A top WWE star just admitted that she was a victim of cyber bullying. More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes