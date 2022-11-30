The Usos reach another historic landmark in WWE

WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos have reached yet another milestone in their historic title reign.

Jimmy and Jey won the SmackDown tag titles back in 2021 when they defeated the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio at Money in the Bank. On the orders of Roman Reigns, the two brothers embarked on a mission to win the RAW Tag Team Championships as well. On the May 20, edition of SmackDown, they unified the tag titles after defeating RK-Bro in the main event of the show.

November 30 marks the 500th day for The Usos as tag team champions. They have already beaten out several tag teams like The New Day and Demolition by being the longest-reigning tag champs in the history of WWE. During this historic reign, they have defeated several tag teams. The teams include The Mysterios, The Street Profits, Viking Raiders, The New Day, RK-Bro, The Brawling Brutes as well as Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs.

This 500-day landmark will be another point in favor of the argument that The Usos are arguably one of the greatest tag teams of all time.

The Usos held their own at Survivor Series WarGames

While Sami Zayn was the highlight walking out of the Survivor Series WarGames match, Jimmy and Jey held their end of the bargain. They helped The Bloodline come out on top inside the hellish structure.

"Main event" Jey Uso was the one who put the final nail in the coffin for the Brutes as he planted Kevin Owens with the splash for the three count. After the match, he and Sami Zayn buried their differences and hugged each other, much to the amazement of the fans.

This week on RAW, Jey again came face-to-face with Kevin Owens after KO talked him into a match in the main event of the show. Owens managed to get his retribution as he pinned the Bloodline member after a Stunner.

