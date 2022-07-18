The Usos reach historic milestone as WWE Tag Team Champions

The Usos have marked their names down in the history books after reaching an incredible milestone as the WWE Tag Team Champions.

The twin brothers have been on the run of a lifetime ever since re-forming The Bloodline with Roman Reigns. Jey and Jimmy went straight to gold after becoming a team again once the latter returned from an injury.

The Anoa'i tribe members defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio on July 18, 2021, at Money In The Bank to capture the Smackdown Tag Team titles. Jimmy and Jey have now successfully made it a complete year since their reign began.

This also happens to be The Usos' fifth reign as tag team champs. With The Head of the Table Roman Reigns standing beside them, it remains to be seen who can stop their dominance.

Former WWE writer speaks on The Usos possibly betraying Roman Reigns

Vince Russo has questioned how long it will last before The Bloodline eventually crumbles.

Roman Reigns has proved to be one of the biggest stars in the company and his popularity surged with a heel turn back in 2020. The Tribal Chief aligned himself with Paul Heyman and his cousins, Jimmy and Jey, to form the Bloodline.

Russo gave his thoughts about Reigns finally being able to turn face naturally on Sportskeeda's "Writing with Russo." The former WWE writer gave a scenario of making the face turn effective with the help of a betrayal from his cousins:

“You can stack the entire deck against Reigns,” Russo said. “There’s The Usos, there’s Heyman, there’s Brock [Lesnar]. You can literally stack the entire deck against him to get him some babyface sympathy.” [2:45-2:58]

The swerve of family betrayal from Usos to Reigns could help bring added interest to the story. With the faction currently stronger than ever, betrayal is unlikely for now.

Do you think WWE should turn Roman Reigns face? Let us know in the comments below.

