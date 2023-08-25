The Usos react to Bray Wyatt's tragic death, send an emotional message

The Usos have reacted to Bray Wyatt's tragic death. While Jimmy and Jey are currently feuding on-screen, the twins tweeted an emotional message in honor of Wyatt.

Wyatt unfortunately passed away at the age of 36. The news was announced by Triple H on Twitter, who got in touch with Wyatt's father and professional wrestling legend, Mike Rotunda.

Taking to Twitter, The Usos sent out a four-word message for the late great Wyatt:

"Rest in paradise uce," wrote The Usos

The Usos are currently feuding with each other on WWE television. Jey, who is on the back of a loss to Roman Reigns from the SummerSlam premium live event, was betrayed by his brother Jimmy.

Jey recently announced that he "quit" WWE amid the on-screen tension within The Bloodline and The Usos.

Rikishi sent an emotional message to the late Bray Wyatt on behalf of the Anoa'i family

Following the tragic passing of Bray Wyatt, Rikishi took to Instagram to send an emotional message in honor of the late WWE Superstar.

Wyatt previously returned to WWE in 2022 after being initially let go by the company. His last televised match was against LA Knight, whom he defeated at the Royal Rumble premium live event.

The man, also known as The Fiend, was set to feud with Bobby Lashley heading into this year's WrestleMania 39. However, those plans were eventually nixed.

Taking to Instagram, WWE legend Rikishi sent the Anoa'i family's condolences to the Rotunda family. He also mentioned that Wyatt was one of his favorite big-man wrestlers in WWE. Rikishi wrote:

"@thesamoandynasty extends its condolences to Rotunda’s family, The world of pro wrestling has loss an amazing talented down to earth good uce here. Bray was one of my fav big man wrestlers of @wwe #RIPUce 🕊️ easy til we meet again."

Much like The Usos, Bray Wyatt also held both the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

We at Sportskeeda would like to send our condolences to the Rotunda family in this difficult time.

