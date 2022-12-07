The Usos respond to negative feedback following recent PWI ranking

The Usos aren't thrilled about the negative remarks from other tag teams regarding their PWI ranking.

Pro Wrestling Illustrated announced this week that the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso had ranked number one on PWI's Top 100 Tag Teams for 2022.

While there are plenty out there who agree with this ranking, there are many who don't, including some other tag teams that ranked in the top 10. The Usos took to social media this afternoon to address the other tag teams throwing shade on their ranking, tweeting out:

"A lot of Salty a** tag teams out there huh??...#WeTheOnes," The Usos said in a tweet.

You can check out the tweet here.

Jay Briscoe takes a shot at The Usos' PWI ranking

One of the tag teams who took issue with Jimmy and Jey's PWI ranking this week was The Briscoes, who placed third on the list.

Within the last year, The Briscoes have held the Ring of Honor, IMPACT, and Game Changer Wrestling tag titles.

While the Ring of Honor Hall of Famers are signed to Tony Khan's company, the team hasn't been allowed to appear on TNT or TBS based on a homophobic tweet that Jay Briscoe posted back in 2013.

Briscoe has apologized for the tweet on multiple occasions since, but there are some people who aren't willing to forgive him for it. That seemingly includes some executives at Warner Bros. Discovery.

Jay Briscoe took to social media to comment on Jimmy and Jey's ranking, wondering how high his own team would rank if they weren't banned from appearing on TV.

"Imagine if we weren't banned from TV... Usos my a** #DemBoys," Jay Briscoe said in a tweet.

You can check out the tweet here.

What do you make of The Usos' comments? Do you agree that they are the number one tag team in the world of professional wrestling right now? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : Do you agree with The Usos' PWI 100 ranking? Yes No 0 votes