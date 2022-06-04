The Usos retain Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on SmackDown

The Usos successfully defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on this week's main event of SmackDown.

On Monday Night RAW, Riddle and Nakamura defeated The Bloodline members in a championship contender match via disqualification to earn an opportunity at the titles. Hence, Jimmy and Jey Uso took on Riddle and Shinsuke Nakamura in the last match of the Friday Night Show.

However, after The King of Strong Style suffered an injury and had to be taken away from ringside, the babyface team's chances of capturing the gold decreased. Nakamura hurt his knee after accidentally connecting it to the steel stairs outside the ring.

The tag match then turned into a two-on-one tag team handicap match, with Riddle having no choice but to handle it himself. He was holding it down on his own, and at one point, it seemed like he was going to get the win.

Story continues below ad

Towards the end of the match, he hit Jimmy with a super-RKO but was distracted after Roman Reigns' music played in the arena. Jey, who made a blind tag, delivered a frog splash on Riddle for the win. It was then revealed that Sami Zayn was responsible for playing the music, causing the distraction.

The Usos are still the reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Riddle started brawling with Zayn, Jimmy, and Jey as SmackDown went off the air.

Former WWE star Steve Maclin learns who his Wrestling Showcase opponent is live on the air here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far