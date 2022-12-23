The Usos reveal which gear they want featured in a Bloodline action figure set

The Usos want to see a Bloodline box set from Mattel in the future.

Jimmy and Jey Uso have had plenty of action figures over the years as part of WWE, but perhaps their greatest figures have yet to be made.

The Undisputed WWE World Tag Team Champions, The Usos, were guests on 2022 Ringside Fest by Ringside Collectibles to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about what gear they would like to see on a future action figure, they pointed to the red attire they wore at Survivor Series: WarGames, suggesting the first-ever Bloodline boxset in memory of the event.

“We haven’t shown the world yet, but I feel like after Survivor Series, we’ve got a nice little surprise," Jey Uso said. "Me and him — and I can’t speak for everyone —but our whole career, our gear was on point. We wanted to make sure every pay-per-view we looked dope, every WrestleMania we looked dope. If you guys don’t catch on yet, I think every WrestleMania we always go white. I think after this Survivor Series pay-per-view, this might be the next idea for you guys. Even Roman too, he’s going to have a different swagger at Survivor Series too, so it’s going to be cool. Solo too. This might be the first Bloodline pack.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

The Usos think having action figures like The Rock, Yokozuna, and Rikishi is mind-blowing

As you might have guessed, The Usos had a lot of wrestling figures growing up.

Now they have action figures of their own; they can't help but reflect on the fact that they have action figures like their father Rikishi, The Rock, and WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna.

“We had a lot we had a lot of wrestling toys because we were playing with our uncles when we were young and it was just crazy,” Jimmy Uso said. “Now we got nieces and nephews, a lot of nephews that are playing with us. One day I walk by and our nephew has got Yokozuna. He’s got The Rock, he has us, our dad (Rikishi). I’m sitting there, it looks crazy. We all have action figures. To be a part of that was really cool, but it was really dope. It stopped me in my tracks and I was just like, ‘whoa, the Wild Samoans.’ There’s a lot of us, so it was pretty mind-blowing when you stop and think about it.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of The Usos' comments? Do you collect the WWE action figure line from Mattel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

