The Usos admit The New Day are the best tag team in the game

After competing as a singles competitor on WWE SmackDown for weeks, Big E was finally reunited with his The New Day brethren on the October 9th episode, when both of them returned from injury.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston then defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a tag team match to become the new SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Unfortunately for them, the celebration did not last long. Soon after the match finished, Woods and Kofi were drafted to RAW, thus splitting up The New Day for the first time since their formation.

The New Day competed as a trio for the last time on the October 16th episode of SmackDown, defeating Cesaro, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Sheamus in a six-man tag team match.

The Usos, who are often considered to be The New Day's biggest rivals, recently took to Twitter to pay tribute to The New Day by admitting they are the "best tag team in the game."

The Usos and The New Day in WWE

The New Day and The Usos have been part of numerous feuds and have often gifted the WWE Universe with incredible matches. Their Hell in a Cell match at the eponymous pay-per-view event in 2017 is still talked about to this day.

The bout in which Jimmy and Jey Uso defeated Big E and Xavier Woods to win the SmackDown Tag Team Championships was mentioned by The New Day in their farewell speech last week on SmackDown.

With Woods and Kingston now on RAW as the RAW Tag Team Champions, they will be facing new challengers very soon. On SmackDown, Big E looks ready for a push as a singles competitor.

On the other hand, Jimmy Uso is currently out of in-ring competition due to a knee injury. Meanwhile, his brother Jey Uso will face their cousin Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship inside Hell In A Cell in an "I Quit" match next week.