The Usos send a message after pinning Roman Reigns and beating The Bloodline at Money in the Bank

The Usos did the unthinkable in the main event of the WWE Money in the Bank Premium Live Event by beating Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa in the Bloodline Civil War tag team match.

Shortly after their win, Jimmy and Jey reacted to the outcome of the match, courtesy of a backstage interview. Taking to Instagram, WWE uploaded a clip of The Usos' reaction moments after their victory over Reigns and Sikoa.

Jey, who pinned The Tribal Chief on the night, did most of the talking on behalf of himself and his brother.

"Yes sir, yes sir, yes sir. Matter of fact, who the ones now? Who the real ones now? Uce," said Jey.

Check out The Usos' backstage interview after beating The Bloodline below:

This was the first time in over three years that Roman Reigns was pinned in a WWE ring. It remains to be seen how he will respond to the loss.

The Bloodline's collapse began with Sami Zayn's betrayal of Roman Reigns

The Bloodline's collapse began earlier this year when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. After weeks of manipulation, Zayn hit The Tribal Chief with a steel chair to the back.

Fast forward to WrestleMania 39, The Usos lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles to Zayn and Kevin Owens. This led to tension within The Bloodline, as Reigns demanded answers from Jimmy and Jey for their loss.

Eventually, at Night of Champions, Jimmy Uso snapped and betrayed Reigns by hitting him with a superkick. Shortly after, Jey sided with his brother by finally turning his back on The Tribal Chief after three years of build-up within The Bloodline.

This ignited a civil war, with The Usos coming out on top in a highly contested tag team match in London.

Are you happy with The Usos' win at Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comment section below.

