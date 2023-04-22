The Usos send stern warning to current champions ahead of key title match on SmackDown

The Usos sent a stern warning to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens ahead of their tag team title match on SmackDown.

At WrestleMania 39, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens finally ended the long title reign of The Usos in one of the best tag team matches in the show's history. Since that night, Roman Reigns has made his displeasure known.

Wrestling Pics & Clips @WrestleClips Small detail I had not noticed is that Paul Heyman stares at the Usos when he says Roman Reigns is losing his patience.



This storyline has so many layers, man. Amazing. Small detail I had not noticed is that Paul Heyman stares at the Usos when he says Roman Reigns is losing his patience.This storyline has so many layers, man. Amazing. https://t.co/mTwttzOWRf

Ever since Jimmy and Jey Uso lost the titles, it almost felt like they lost their identity within The Bloodline as well. Last week, Sami and Kevin agreed to a WrestleMania rematch against their longtime rivals.

Tonight, The Usos came out to address the match. They promised to bring back gold to The Bloodline and even went as far as to say that they would dedicate their victory to the Tribal Chief.

During their promo, Jimmy Uso sent a stern warning to their opponents when he said that they are going to get bodied during their match for the tag titles next week.

Next week, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens will defend their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Jimmy and Jey Uso. It will be interesting to see if Jey and Jimmy will be able to regain their lost titles.

What did you make of Jimmy's warning? Sound off in the comments section.

