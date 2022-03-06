"Just know that it's one and done" - The Usos send out a warning to all tag teams in the division

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos had some harsh words for the tag team division in the blue brand after their hard-fought victory over the Viking Raiders.

The Raiders put up a tremendous effort to capture the SmackDown Tag Team Championships this week. However, the current champs outsmarted their challengers as they were able to isolate Erik in the ring and pinned him after hitting the 1-D.

Jimmy and Jey spoke with WWE correspondent Megan Morant this week on Talking Smack. The Bloodline mentioned that they were walking home with the winners' checks despite the Viking Raiders putting up a good fight. They issued a statement saying that they were ready to take on any tag team that wanted to fight them.

Here's what the champs had to say:

"Did they give us a run for our money? Megan, who got paid though? Ying. Who went laughing all the way to the bank? Ying. Who's cashing these checks? Ying. We've been saying it since day one. Any and every tag team want to run up and get done up? But if you do though, just know that it's one and done." [2:09-2:35]

You can watch the full interview here:

The Usos predicted their victory over the Viking Raiders

The longest-reigning SmackDown tag team champions have now held the titles for 229 days and counting. They won the championships from Domink and Rey Mysterio at the Money in the Bank Premium Live Event back in July 2021.

Last week, the Usos challenged the Raiders to bring it and predicted that they would win the matchup. They made good on their promise this week as they retained the gold, continuing their historic reign over the tag team division in the blue brand.

Who do you think will be the next challengers for the Usos' SmackDown tag team title? Let us know in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Talking Smack and add a H/T to Sportskeeda.

Edited by Debottam Saha