The Usos are set to defend their titles at WWE Crown Jewel

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions, The Usos are set to defend their titles against The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland at Crown Jewel 2022.

The Bloodline has been one of the most dominant stables in the company's history. After defeating RK-Bro, The Usos unified the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships. Since then, no team has been able to dethrone the champions of both brands.

Last year, Sheamus moved to SmackDown with Ridge Holland. Earlier this year, the Celtic Warrior added Butch and created the Brawling Brutes. The trio successfully defeated The New Day and battled with Imperium. The team defeated Imperium at WWE Extreme Rules.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, Butch and Holland defeated Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa in a tag team match. After the tension between Jey Uso and the Honorary Uce reached new heights, Butch took advantage of the situation and rolled Zayn up for the three count.

After their loss, it was announced that The Usos will defend their titles in Saudi Arabia on November 5th against The Brawling Brutes' Butch and Ridge Holland.

It will be interesting to see if the Brawling Brutes can take some gold away from the Bloodline.

