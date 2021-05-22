The Usos set to team up for the first time in over a year on next week's SmackDown

The Usos were recently reunited after almost a year when Jimmy Uso made his emphatic return to SmackDown. The duo will now compete as a team in the ring for the first time in a year on next week's episode of the blue brand.

WWE Official Sonya Deville agreed to Jimmy Uso's request for a match against The Street Profits on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The announcement comes during a time of great tension between the brothers. There seem to be some unresolved issues between Jimmy, Jey, and their cousin, Roman Reigns.

The Tribal Chief has been trying to get Jimmy to acknowledge him but has so far failed in his attempts.

On this week's show, Reigns told Jey to focus more on his alliance with the Universal Champion rather than his brother.

One has to wonder if The Right Hand Man will be forced to sit on the sidelines to watch his brother fight Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins alone.

What does WWE have planned for The Usos on SmackDown?

The WWE Universe is ecstatic with the return of The Usos. The duo is one of the most popular tag teams in WWE's history and has won multiple tag team titles during their run in the company.

As things stand right now, Jimmy and Jey Uso seem to be involved in a storyline that will inevitably lead to Jimmy facing off against his cousin Roman Reigns at a major pay-per-view. The possibility of a feud between the brothers cannot be ruled out at this moment as well.

However, it is believed that a prolonged family feud is not in WWE's plans for The Usos. Reports suggest that WWE plans on making them the SmackDown Tag Team Champions as soon as possible.

The idea is to have them take the SmackDown Tag Team titles from a babyface team. The Championships are currently being held by the father-son duo of Rey and Dominik Mysterio, who are fan favorites.

A feud between The Usos and The Mysterios would make sense and would be a major boost to the tag team division on SmackDown.

What do you think of WWE's plans for The Usos? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.