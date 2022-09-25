The Usos team up with former champion for the first time in WWE

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos recently teamed up with the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa, at a recent live event.

Sikoa created waves in the wrestling world when he emerged as the latest member of The Bloodline at WWE Clash at the Castle. The former NXT North American Champion helped Roman Reigns retain his title against Drew McIntyre. On Friday's SmackDown, Sikoa also acknowledged Reigns as his Tribal Chief.

WWE was once again on the road this weekend, making a pitstop in Stockton, CA, for a live event. During the show, Jimmy and Jey joined forces with Solo Sikoa to face off against The New Day and Braun Strowman in the main event.

Despite the star-studded team-up, The Bloodline could not secure the win as The Monster of All Monsters wreaked havoc in the ring. It will be interesting to see if the brothers will team up on TV following their recent bout in Stockton.

The Usos defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Brawling Brutes

The Usos successfully retained their Undisputed Tag Team Championship this Friday against Ridge Holland and Butch of The Brawling Brutes.

The two teams put on a barnburner during the main event of the blue brand's latest show. The tandems were caught in a vicious battle when Imperium decided to make an appearance and attacked Sheamus, who was at ringside.

The interference led Holland and Butch to rush to assist their leader. Meanwhile, The Usos grabbed the opportunity and landed the 1D on the former NXT UK star for the win.

With this successful defense, the Undisputed Tag Team Champions notched up yet another feather to their historic run in the promotion. Since the addition of Solo Sikoa and Sami Zayn, The Bloodline has seemingly become stronger than ever.

Do you think The Brawling Brutes will get a rematch due to the interference by Imperium? Or will another tandem rise through the ranks to take on The Bloodline? Sound off in the comments section below.

