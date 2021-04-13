The Viking Raiders return to Monday Night RAW

It's time for a raid, as Monday Night RAW saw the return of The Viking Raiders. Erik and Ivar returned on RAW after WrestleMania 37, facing off against former Hurt Business members Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.

The Raiders haven't been seen together since 2020. Back on September 7th, Ivar suffered an unfortunate cervical injury in an eight-man tag team match, working with Ricochet and Apollo Crews to take on The Hurt Business.

Ivar would go on to have neck surgery and was forced to remain on the sidelines. His partner Erik would appear here and there on the main roster, losing to the likes of Titus O'Neil and Riddick Moss on WWE Main Event.

Erik did manage to win his first singles title with the company, capturing the 24/7 Championship on November 9th. Unfortunately, he'd lose it shortly after.

The Viking Raiders wage war on RAW

On this week's Monday Night RAW, The Viking Raiders made their long-awaited return to the red brand. They faced off against Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, looking to get a little revenge for Ivar's injury seven months prior.

Cedric Alexander wore down Erik in the early goings of the match. However, it didn't take long for the Raiders to fire up, especially once Ivar tagged in.

The big man had a lot to prove and ran through both of his opponents with impressive power. The Viking Experience would spell the end for the former RAW Tag Team Champions, giving The Viking Raiders a successful return to the red brand.

With the former RAW Tag Team Champions back, the rest of the division is definitely on notice.

With Cedric and Shelton down, there are only a few teams left before the newly crowned champions, AJ Styles and Omos. They may want to keep an eye on Erik and Ivar, as they could be back into title contention quickly.

