"The violence…sign me up" - Twitter reacts to the insane idea of Brock Lesnar facing 29-year-old star in a first-time ever dream match

The wrestling world on social media has reacted to the idea of a dream match between Brock Lesnar and Ilja Dragunov.

Dragunov is currently competing on WWE's developmental brand and is a former NXT UK Champion. He made his return to the brand on September 20th, interrupting a segment between JD McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

A large portion of fans on social media recently expressed their interest in a potential match between Lesnar and Dragunov, suggesting that The Beast Incarnate has incredible chemistry with smaller opponents.

Check out the reactions from fans below:

A-ARON @DaggerSnipes9 @ProWFinesse I don't think brock or Roman would be ready for this mf ong, After what he did to Gunther This Dude beats Thanos @ProWFinesse I don't think brock or Roman would be ready for this mf ong, After what he did to Gunther This Dude beats Thanos 💀

Akira @Lo6122 @ProWFinesse Brock lesnar selling any attack from ilja dragunov gonna be awesome to see.If i not mistaken,brock himself said he prefer to work with smaller guys. @ProWFinesse Brock lesnar selling any attack from ilja dragunov gonna be awesome to see.If i not mistaken,brock himself said he prefer to work with smaller guys.

ProWrestlingGenius @PW_Genius @ProWFinesse if brock started doing overhand chops this match would def rule @ProWFinesse if brock started doing overhand chops this match would def rule

Aaron Spencer 🖤💛 (-_•) @RebelHart9 @ProWFinesse I would be scared for Ilja’s health! He would take 100 German suplexs and still would be kicking out @ProWFinesse I would be scared for Ilja’s health! He would take 100 German suplexs and still would be kicking out 😂

Trenton Black @TrentonBlack11 @ProWFinesse I just did this in my universe mode and it was @ProWFinesse I just did this in my universe mode and it was 🔥🔥🔥

Dragunov has shared the ring with notable names, including Roderick Strong, Grayson Waller, Gunther (fka WALTER), Butch (fka Pete Dunne), and other top stars whom he faced in NXT and NXT UK.

At last year's NXT Halloween Havoc show, the 29-year-old star unsuccessfully challenged Breakker for the NXT Championship in a three-way match involving McDonagh.

Former WWE star EC3 recently spoke about Brock Lesnar and praised him

EC3 recently praised Brock Lesnar for his incredible athletic abilities despite his massive size.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 noted how Lesnar and Braun Strowman are capable of doing athletic stuff inside the squared circle. He said:

"I think it depends on the person and what they excel at because Brock Lesnar, nobody's bigger than that guy, moves like a gazelle. Even Braun, to some extent, is very fluid and athletic moving. Yeah, Titus had a pretty prestigious college career and some NFL experience, but sometimes it doesn't translate because there have been times when big, giant people they brought in to train to become wrestlers just couldn't figure it out," said EC3.

Lesnar is currently on the back of a controversial loss to Bobby Lashley and remains without an opponent for WrestleMania 39. Although he has been challenged to a match by Omos, it remains to be seen if the former WWE Champion will accept the challenge or not.

