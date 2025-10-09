The Vision member reveals medical reason why popular WWE move is no longer used frequently

The Vision has been the most dominant faction on WWE programming for months now. The group has future megastars like Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker in it under the guidance of their leader Seth Rollins. Reed recently revealed the medical reason because of which he has stopped using the Tsunami as frequently as he did before.

Bronson Reed was one of the top rising stars in WWE last year before he got injured during the Men's WarGames match last year at Survivor Series. He had jumped from the top off the Steel Cage to deliver a Tsunami onto a table but ended up injuring his foot.

Reed returned to WWE at Saturday Night's Main Event in May this year where he joined Seth Rollins' group. He recently appeared in an interview with The West Sport where he talked about how much toll his finisher takes on his body. He even revealed that he's stopped using it as frequently.

"It hurts me though to do it as well as my opponent. So I try to limit as many as I do now." He said. [5:14-5:19]

The Tsunami is one of the most dangerous finishers in WWE right now. It will be interesting to see if the Vision member will be able to overcome Roman Reigns with it at Crown Jewel.

The Vision is set to compete in two major matches at Crown Jewel

Crown Jewel is just a few days away and it will feature some major matches. Members of the Vision are scheduled for two major matches in the card with Seth Rollins facing Cody Rhodes and Bronson Reed facing Roman Reigns.

Seth and Cody will be competing for the Men's Crown Jewel Championship at the event. While, Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed will clash in a chaotic Australian Street Fight.

It will be interesting to see if both Rollins and Reed can win their respective matches at the event.

