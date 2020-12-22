Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently gave his opinion on WWE RAW star Ricochet and what WWE are planning to do with him on the Red brand. Russo said that WWE may have Richochet face Ali on the Red brand in the future as the former has lost to every member of RETRIBUTION apart from their leader.

Ricochet faced yet another member of RETRIBUTION this week on WWE RAW, this time facing T-Bar and losing to him. The former United States champion has lost against other RETRIBUTION members, Mace, Slapjack, and even Reckoning in a tag team match.

On this week's Legion of RAW show, Dr. Chris Featherstone and Vince Russo spoke about RETRIBUTION and their feud with Ricochet that's been happening on WWE RAW for the last few weeks. Russo was asked what would happen to Ricochet after yet another loss against RETRIBUTION this past week. Here's what Russo said:

"Can I take a guess? The way they book, he's going to have a match against Ali and he's gonna beat Ali. I'm telling you, the way they book that's what's going to happen. That will keep Ricochet alive, that will keep it alive," said Russo.

Chris Featherstone agreed with Vince Russo and said that WWE may go in that direction to keep the storyline between Ricochet and RETRIBUTION alive for the foreseeable future. Featherstone said that WWE could add a stipulation to a potential match between Ricochet and Ali whereby Ricochet would have to join RETRIBUTION if he loses to Ali. Russo said that that could very well happen.

Russo then gave another option that WWE will most likely use with respect to Ricochet on WWE RAW:

"And if he beats Ali, now it's even-steven. Now they've got to go through the process again, so he's gotta beat Slapjack, Onion Pie (laughs) - that'd give them six months," joked Russo.

Advertisement

Ricochet on RAW Talk after his loss to T-Bar

Ricochet on WWE RAW in 2020

Ricochet's push on WWE RAW faded away earlier this year after having a fantastic 2019. He teamed up with Cedric Alexander but that team broke up after Alexander joined The Hurt Business. Over the last few weeks, Ricochet has been feuding with RETRIBUTION and has been defeated by all members of the faction.

Please H/T Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW if you use any of the above quotes.