WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes' triumphant return on The Grandest Stage and subsequent trilogy of barn-burners against Seth Rollins have been talked about for months, despite Rhodes being away from action due to injury.

The Grandson of a Plumber is expected to return at the Royal Rumble this year, and is most definitely going to receive a hero's welcome upon resurfacing.

Former WWE Superstar John Hennigan (fka John Morrison) discussed with Chris Van Vliet about working as a heel and babyface in pro-wrestling. He brought up Dusty Rhodes' son as a prime example of someone who is capable of pulling off an "annoying heel" to great effect but chose to be a beloved babyface instead.

"Cody, Cody Rhodes. He's got a star quality, he could have turned up the annoyingness and volume on himself and been the top heel of AEW, but he didn't, because he wanted to be loved, liked," Hennigan said. [20:57-21:17]

He further went on to talk about how a pro-wrestler needs to grab the audience and twist and turn their emotions.

"The more you get someone to feel one way or another about you, you can flip it back and forth. The opposite of love is hate, not apathy. You know what I mean? If people are quiet, they don't love you or hate you, you can't make them one way or the other. That's not pro-wrestling. The whole point is to get the crowd involved. To make them feel." [21:33-22:01]

You can read more about John Hennigan and his proudest WWE career moment here.

Cody Rhodes could potentially win the WWE Royal Rumble this Saturday night

If speculation of the rumor mill is to be believed, The Rock will not be walking into The Show of Shows to face Roman Reigns this year. In which case, The Tribal Chief needs a replacement worthy enough to claim the spot.

Whilst there were rumors of Stone Cold Steve Austin facing the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 39, the chances are slim that the Attitude Era poster boy will surprise fans and win the Rumble for a fourth time.

Cody Rhodes is the ideal candidate to win the January extravaganza. Fans would be pleased to welcome The Prodigal Son back to WWE and see him win the Big One en route to facing Roman Reigns in what would be undoubtedly the biggest match of his career.

We are only going to have to wait a few days to find out. The Royal Rumble is coming to you live on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes