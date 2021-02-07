"The whole production, it’s so amazing"- Amber Nova on working in NXT

Amber Nova recently opened up about her short time with WWE. Nova had two matches in the company, one of which was a singles match and the other a tag-team match. Both matches were held on WWE's developmental brand, NXT.

Amber Nova is a professional wrestler who has been in the business since 2016. She is currently working on the independent circuit but made a name for herself on IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking to Danial Ali on the DropKick Podcast, Amber Nova recalled her time with NXT. She talked about how amazing the whole production was and how invested WWE are in their talent. She spoke about how great both her matches were.

"Same thing with NXT when I went there. The whole production, it’s so amazing. Everybody there, Triple H, the people care about their talent, they invest so much. My first match was against Nikki Cross and she’s one crazy bat but it was freaking awesome. I also got an opportunity to tag team with Rebel (Tanea Brooks) who is now with AEW. Two of the top women from Japan you know are IO Shirai and Kairi Sane. That experience, both of my experiences so far have been great."

Amber Nova lost both her matches in NXT and hasn't been seen on the Black and Yellow brand since. Nova has been killing it on the independent scene.

"I don’t feel like my options are so limited" - Amber Nova on where she could sign next

Amber Nova is currently one of the most talented wrestlers who isn't signed to a major promotion. Nova said that her options are not limited when it comes to companies she could possibly sign for.

"I don’t feel like my options are so limited. Maybe like they used to be, I’m very open minded. I wouldn’t just say one company, I mean growing up as a kid, it’s always been WWE. That’s been the main goal but, if it doesn’t happen or if there’s another offer on the table which I’ve been trying to talk with other people here and there."

Amber Nova would add a lot of talent to any promotions women's division. Having wrestled in both IMPACT and WWE, Nova has experience working with big companies.