"The whole sl*t shamer angle is so over done lmao" - Twitter erupts after NXT star claims Nikkita Lyons used her "looks" to get into the business

The WWE Universe recently reacted to Zoey Stark's message to her former tag team partner Nikkita Lyons.

Stark recently mocked Lyons by referencing Tiffany Stratton as she mentioned that Tiffany is using her looks to get ahead in the business, much like NXT Superstar Nikkita.

Following Stark's message to Lyons, wrestling fans responded with some interesting reactions. While some fans backed Zoey and mentioned how funny it is to see others overreact to a specific storyline, others came out in support of Stratton as they heaped praise on the latter's in-ring abilities.

Here are some of the fan reactions below:

Jared Myers @JaredMyersYT @ZoeyStarkWWE Damn. Does people in the comments don’t understand she is playing a heel. You guys think she is being for real. @ZoeyStarkWWE Damn. Does people in the comments don’t understand she is playing a heel. You guys think she is being for real.

Jared Myers @JaredMyersYT @itsyagirl_nat2 It’s just a tv show. Everyone will be fine. It’s acting. They are playing characters just like your favorite movies. @itsyagirl_nat2 It’s just a tv show. Everyone will be fine. It’s acting. They are playing characters just like your favorite movies.

Sterling Brown @KoulianosBrown1 @JaredMyersYT @itsyagirl_nat2 They clearly don’t understand that and it’s hilarious to see them overreact to these tweets lol @JaredMyersYT @itsyagirl_nat2 They clearly don’t understand that and it’s hilarious to see them overreact to these tweets lol

Kevin Chan @kevmanNZ619 @ZoeyStarkWWE This is absolute brown nosing 101 by Ms Stratton rather than doing the hard yards @ZoeyStarkWWE This is absolute brown nosing 101 by Ms Stratton rather than doing the hard yards

Kaii #MinaWhiteBelt 🌸 @SkyesKa1 @ZoeyStarkWWE Well it’s actually cause of her in ring skills but I’ll let that slide since you have to work on getting a personality @ZoeyStarkWWE Well it’s actually cause of her in ring skills but I’ll let that slide since you have to work on getting a personality

🐐 @BecksTheGoat @ZoeyStarkWWE Is your gimmick just being jealous of hot women that can wrestle? @ZoeyStarkWWE Is your gimmick just being jealous of hot women that can wrestle? 😭

Xander Keith @xxxanderkeith @ZoeyStarkWWE You know very well her in ring skills don’t match this feedback… but here we are anyway @ZoeyStarkWWE You know very well her in ring skills don’t match this feedback… but here we are anyway

Tan The Man @TanTheMan_95 @ZoeyStarkWWE Well she’s got it and she’s got a brilliant move set, can you do a moonsault like Tiffany? I think not. @ZoeyStarkWWE Well she’s got it and she’s got a brilliant move set, can you do a moonsault like Tiffany? I think not.

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons sent out an update on her injury

WWE Superstar Nikkita Lyons sent out an update on her recent injury on NXT.

Lyons was attacked in the parking lot by a mystery personality, the identity of whom has still not been revealed. But it has been rumored that the attacker might be Nikkita's former tag team partner, Zoey Stark.

Following her injury, Lyons took to social media to give an update on the same. She mentioned that her ACL and meniscus are torn and that she will recover from this very soon.

The NXT star further thanked all her fans for being supportive during her difficult times.

"ACL & Meniscus are torn.🦵🏼This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. 🌎🦁 Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. 🌻 Love, Light, & Positivity always."

Check out Nikkita Lyons' Instagram post below:

It will be exciting to see when Lyons returns to the ring after recovering from the severe injury.

What are your thoughts on Lyons and Zoey's on-screen rivalry?

