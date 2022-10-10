"Faction of the year; Book it HHH (Triple H)" - Wrestling world erupts with speculation to the identity of Bray Wyatt's 'friends' at WWE Extreme Rules

The wrestling world has been buzzing over the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion seemingly has not come alone as fans are speculating over who could be the potential members of his stable.

Bray Wyatt returned last night after the main event of WWE Extreme Rules. Besides the former WWE Champion, five other characters were also focal points of the return. Huskus the Pig, Mercy the Buzzard, The Rambling Rabbit, Sister Abigail, and The Fiend. It was also the first time fans got to witness a real-life presentation of the former Firefly Funhouse characters.

Following the Eater of Worlds' return, fans on Twitter began speculating on who will portray the five characters on TV.

Wrestlelamia tweeted out their predictions for potential members of 'Wyatt 6' with Joe Gacy, Alexa Bliss, Dexter Lumis, Bo Dallas, and Grayson Waller being pitched for the roles.

Fans responded with their own predictions.

Joseph Costa @JosephC2008 The Wyatt 6: Bray Wyatt (as himself), Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit (The Dyad) Huskus the Pig (Joe Gacy), The Fiend (Bo Dallas), and Abby the Witch (Alexa Bliss). Faction of the year. Book it HHH! The Wyatt 6: Bray Wyatt (as himself), Mercy the Buzzard and Rambling Rabbit (The Dyad) Huskus the Pig (Joe Gacy), The Fiend (Bo Dallas), and Abby the Witch (Alexa Bliss). Faction of the year. Book it HHH!

K Ward @KBW9385 @wrestlelamia Huskus - Temp stand in for Braun. Would be too obvious if they spilled beans now. Witch is Scarlett OR Alexa, Rabbit is Cross or Dexter. Fiend is Bo or Dexter. Mercy is a new debut although I find the Baron Corbin thought interesting. I think it's going to correct some WWE wrongs @wrestlelamia Huskus - Temp stand in for Braun. Would be too obvious if they spilled beans now. Witch is Scarlett OR Alexa, Rabbit is Cross or Dexter. Fiend is Bo or Dexter. Mercy is a new debut although I find the Baron Corbin thought interesting. I think it's going to correct some WWE wrongs

There were also predictions that 'Sister Abigail' had title belts next to her and thus speculated it could be a former champion.

misscourtneyy @MissKourtney98 @wrestlelamia I say Alexa or liv . Liv only had the smackdown championship. When then zoomed in on Abby you could see two belts next to her @wrestlelamia I say Alexa or liv . Liv only had the smackdown championship. When then zoomed in on Abby you could see two belts next to her

ringsideED @ringsider_ed #ExtremeRules #BrayWyatt Sister Abigail had both women’s championships next to her Sister Abigail had both women’s championships next to her 😯 #ExtremeRules #BrayWyatt https://t.co/W2JATsMQq1

Some also shared their reasons on why certain stars should not be part of the faction.

BPatrick3130🐾🐶🐱🇺🇦🇺🇸 @lonewolf3130 @wrestlelamia No. Bo Dallas & Grayson Waller make no sense. Dexter Lumis is involved in a storyline with the Miz, so also no. Liv, & Joe maybe. If there is going to actually be a Wyatt 6 faction. @wrestlelamia No. Bo Dallas & Grayson Waller make no sense. Dexter Lumis is involved in a storyline with the Miz, so also no. Liv, & Joe maybe. If there is going to actually be a Wyatt 6 faction.

mangel1014 @mangel1014 @wrestlelamia i really hope not. i don’t want any of this to happen. this many people parading around in halloween costumes is pretty 2nd grade if ya ask me. i get the theatrics, but this is lame. @wrestlelamia i really hope not. i don’t want any of this to happen. this many people parading around in halloween costumes is pretty 2nd grade if ya ask me. i get the theatrics, but this is lame.

JC Wrestling @TheNeedleMover0 @wrestlelamia None of this makes sense though. None of them have a Kayfabe reason for partnering with Bray @wrestlelamia None of this makes sense though. None of them have a Kayfabe reason for partnering with Bray

Folks also suspected that there is no faction and believed that the representation of the Firefly Funhouse puppets was all, in fact, the former WWE Champion's previous gimmicks and personas.

Ethan DOtson @Scruffy_ED @wrestlelamia It’s no one, those are all his old characters, he is on his 6th. Husky Harris, bray was sister Abigail in a story line, the fiend, rambling rabbit was his first run with the family, and the buzzard is wearing the same fits as the eat of worlds bray. Now this is 6 @wrestlelamia It’s no one, those are all his old characters, he is on his 6th. Husky Harris, bray was sister Abigail in a story line, the fiend, rambling rabbit was his first run with the family, and the buzzard is wearing the same fits as the eat of worlds bray. Now this is 6

Dustin @theedustin @wrestlelamia The characters are apart of the Wyatt 6, it’s all of Bray’s characters including his new one. Not the actual talent playing those characters. @wrestlelamia The characters are apart of the Wyatt 6, it’s all of Bray’s characters including his new one. Not the actual talent playing those characters.

Fans also mentioned that they are not interested in the characters coming to life as it could take away the fun and mystery.

Compa_DOOM @Compa_Doom @wrestlelamia The concept and history for the Wyatt 6 is rad. I just don't want to see these guys in the ring. So take away a lot of that mystic behind them @wrestlelamia The concept and history for the Wyatt 6 is rad. I just don't want to see these guys in the ring. So take away a lot of that mystic behind them

Zebra 783 @783Zebra @wrestlelamia I personally don't want Bray to have a faction. Every character he's had in his wwe run has had some sort of side kick and I would really like to say Bray not be associated with anyone and do stuff on his own @wrestlelamia I personally don't want Bray to have a faction. Every character he's had in his wwe run has had some sort of side kick and I would really like to say Bray not be associated with anyone and do stuff on his own

Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas rumored to return to WWE

Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas is also making his way back to WWE, and it could be soon.

Dallas is a former NXT Champion and has also held the WWE Tag Team Titles. He was released from WWE in April 2021 after a lengthy hiatus due to a neck injury.

It remains to be seen whether Dallas will join his brother in the promotion and create a new faction. The possibilities are endless after Wyatt's return to the company, and it will be interesting to see the direction WWE will take.

Who do you think would be a perfect choice to be part of Bray Wyatt's faction? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.

