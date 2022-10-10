"Faction of the year; Book it HHH (Triple H)" - Wrestling world erupts with speculation to the identity of Bray Wyatt's 'friends' at WWE Extreme Rules

The wrestling world has been buzzing over the return of Bray Wyatt. The former WWE Champion seemingly has not come alone as fans are speculating over who could be the potential members of his stable.
Bray Wyatt returned last night after the main event of WWE Extreme Rules. Besides the former WWE Champion, five other characters were also focal points of the return. Huskus the Pig, Mercy the Buzzard, The Rambling Rabbit, Sister Abigail, and The Fiend. It was also the first time fans got to witness a real-life presentation of the former Firefly Funhouse characters.
Following the Eater of Worlds' return, fans on Twitter began speculating on who will portray the five characters on TV.
Wrestlelamia tweeted out their predictions for potential members of 'Wyatt 6' with Joe Gacy, Alexa Bliss, Dexter Lumis, Bo Dallas, and Grayson Waller being pitched for the roles.
Fans responded with their own predictions.
There were also predictions that 'Sister Abigail' had title belts next to her and thus speculated it could be a former champion.
Some also shared their reasons on why certain stars should not be part of the faction.
Folks also suspected that there is no faction and believed that the representation of the Firefly Funhouse puppets was all, in fact, the former WWE Champion's previous gimmicks and personas.
Fans also mentioned that they are not interested in the characters coming to life as it could take away the fun and mystery.
Bray Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas rumored to return to WWE
Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer reported Wyatt's real-life brother Bo Dallas is also making his way back to WWE, and it could be soon.
Dallas is a former NXT Champion and has also held the WWE Tag Team Titles. He was released from WWE in April 2021 after a lengthy hiatus due to a neck injury.
It remains to be seen whether Dallas will join his brother in the promotion and create a new faction. The possibilities are endless after Wyatt's return to the company, and it will be interesting to see the direction WWE will take.
Who do you think would be a perfect choice to be part of Bray Wyatt's faction? Drop your predictions in the comments section below.
