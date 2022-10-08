“Legado vs. Bloodline” - Wrestling world excited to see top faction Legado Del Fantasma make their SmackDown debut

The wrestling world was treated to a surprise debut of Legado Del Fantasma on the Season Premiere of SmackDown.

The last time fans saw the aforementioned faction was on WWE NXT when Escobar was forced to leave the brand following his loss to Tony D'Angelo. As the star left, he asked his faction members to also join him on his way out.

On tonight's SmackDown, Hit Row made its way to the ring but was stopped mid-way by three people wearing Lucha masks. The trio attacked Hit Row and revealed themselves to be Legado Del Fantasma. They did not come alone, as former Queen of the Ring Zelina Vega also joined the faction.

Fans were beyond excited to see one of NXT's top factions make its way to the blue brand.

People were also happy to see Zelina Vega return to SmackDown.

Some were a bit puzzled about why Zelina Vega replaced Elektra Lopez.

\m/DrXtreme\m/ @DrXtreme80 @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe too bad Elektra didn't get any chance here, but at least Zelina is back as a manager @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe too bad Elektra didn't get any chance here, but at least Zelina is back as a manager

Helen Robinson @Trixianadelacru @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe I would have kept them with Elektra Lopez. This is so disrespectful to Zelina. Everytime she tries to have a wrestling career you just stick her back in a manager role. Let her be more than just a sidekick. @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe I would have kept them with Elektra Lopez. This is so disrespectful to Zelina. Everytime she tries to have a wrestling career you just stick her back in a manager role. Let her be more than just a sidekick.

The wrestling world speculated that Lopez was injured and thus needed the time off.

People were also excited, realizing the potential matches the faction would have.

Some fans were also happy to see Hit Row get beaten up.

buzzcitytwins @buzztwins @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe End of them thank god !!! Always a waste of time !!! Told y’all they would get buried right away @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe End of them thank god !!! Always a waste of time !!! Told y’all they would get buried right away

TU_PrimeGiddey @StroSZN2016 @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ keep it going till they’re off my TV screens @deltoro_wwe Hit Row getting buriedkeep it going till they’re off my TV screens @WWEonFOX @ZelinaVegaWWE @EscobarWWE @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe Hit Row getting buried🔥🔥🔥 keep it going till they’re off my TV screens

The wrestling world also reminisced upon the time that Zelina Vega managed Andrade and joked about the current AEW star being mad as he is not part of the faction.

A look back at Legado Del Fantasma's WWE run

The faction originates from NXT. Santos Escobar was formerly known as El Hijo Del Fantasma. He won a tournament to be crowned the interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion by defeating Drake Maverick.

After the match, Del Fantasma removed his mask and announced that he was Santos Escobar. It is to be noted that both Cruz Del Toro (f.k.a. Raul Mendoza) and Joaquin Wilde helped Escobar win the title.

The faction has had some memorable feuds. They have wrestled Hit Row in NXT as well. Escobar had a long-term feud with Hit Row's former leader Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott, over the NXT North American Title and Cruiserweight Championship.

What was your reaction upon seeing Legado Del Fantasma on SmackDown? Discuss in the comments section below.

