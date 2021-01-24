The wrestling world remembers Larry King

Larry King was a famed television host and broadcast giant throughout the past several decades. With his death, the world got to see how much he had impacted pop culture as a whole. The wrestling world has made its own unique connection with the Emmy Award-winning host, and some have taken to social media to remember Larry.

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was one of the first wrestling personalities to take to social media. With six appearances on Larry King's show, "The Demo God" may have more experience than anyone in the business with the broadcasting legend.

Sad to hear of the passing of the LEGENDARY @kingsthings! I had the pleasure of appearing on his show 6 times & also had him on @TalkIsJericho! He was one of my fave people to be interviewed by, because you never knew what he was gonna ask or where his train of thought would go! pic.twitter.com/OAK5iaVdu6 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 23, 2021

Another former WWE Champion and Superstar, CM Punk, also posted a photo with Larry King from his appearance on WWE RAW.

Larry King has covered several huge incidents in the wrestling community from the steroid scandal of 1994 to Chris Benoit's murder-suicide. It was not just his reporting on the industry that affected those in the business. King's work has been seen by generations of fans, so his passing has touched many people across the world.

More wrestling stars celebrate the life of Larry King

I would watch Larry King as a kid in England; it was one of the first serious news/talk shows I actually wanted to watch. He asked easily digestible questions, guests would speak like real people. A great example of a host who could be a star without taking away from guests. RIP https://t.co/T7pMcUtVsO — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) January 23, 2021

The current NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis also took to social media to address the passing of Larry King. Growing up in England, he was able to watch the broadcasting legend and showed great admiration towards his career. With an extraordinary run across television for so many decades, it is amazing how many generations have experienced King on CNN.

Even the eccentric Iron Sheik had only nice things to say about Larry King. The former WWE Champion is well known for his social media antics in the past. However, Sheik had to show love for a legitimate icon in television history.

LARRY KING YOU WERE THE KING 👑OF THE TV FOREVER I LOVE YOU BUBBA. GOD BLESS YOU CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/kE7Zlnmd7t — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) January 23, 2021

The tributes have been pouring in since Larry King's death, and he will be sorely missed by those who were impacted by his legacy.