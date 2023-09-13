The only WWE Superstar to end a historic Gunther title reign says "people would love to see that again"

A WWE Superstar who has beaten Gunther in the past recently stated that people would love to see them fight again.

Before coming to NXT, Ilja Dragunov had a pretty successful run in NXT UK. He is also the person who ended Gunther's previous historic 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion, in what is widely regarded as one of the best matches in the brand's history.

Ilja Dragunov recently recalled his epic matches with the Ring General during an appearance on the Out of Character with Ryan Satin podcast, where he stated that people would love to seem them face each other again.

“Those matches sort of, more than anything else, like you said — I wouldn't agree that he is pain because I think I am pain because I'm the person overcoming it every single time. It's not about the person delivering it. It's not the person who brings it, it's the person who endures it and overcomes it. This person can define themselves as pain and pain is my friend.”

He continued:

“It feels like one of the greatest accomplishments to me because you're standing in the ring with one of the absolute best without any doubt,” Dragunov stated. “If there's one person who made me into this form I am today and this impression the fans have about me, then it was Gunther. No one else. That makes the story about me even more deep and even more connectable… I think a lot of people would love to see that again.” [H/T Clutchpoints]

Gunther makes a gutsy claim after becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion

Ever since winning the Intercontinental Championship last year, Gunther has been on a dominant streak. He has defeated everyone who has dared to challenge him for the title. Recently, the Ring General made history by becoming the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion ever.

Following this massive achievement, Gunther traveled to India to take part in the Superstar Spectacle. During an interview with Wrasslinews, the Ring General claimed that he is going to win the Royal Rumble next year, and then main event WrestleMania.

"Yeah, I mean, that's the natural progression from now on, I think," Gunther said. "But we will see where it goes. I'm the Intercontinental Champion. I’m not planning on losing the title. We'll see... Rumble's in a few months. If I'm in there, I think I'm one of the favorites. That would lead to WrestleMania. We'll have to see." [H/T Fightful]

It remains to be seen if the Ring General will walk into Royal Rumble as the Intercontinental Champion, since he has Chad Gable breathing down his neck the past few weeks.

Do you want to see Ilja Dragunov challenge for the Intercontinental Championship? Sound off in the comments section below.

Does Drew McIntyre want CM Punk in WWE? We asked him here.