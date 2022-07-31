"Entrance of the year" - The WWE Universe reacts to Brock Lesnar's epic tractor entrance at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2022, Brock Lesnar might've been unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Beast Incarnate stole the show with an incredible entrance on the biggest night of the summer.
Lesnar initially walked down the ramp, making it seem like a regular entrance. But the 45-year-old had other plans, as he then drove a tractor down to the ring.
The WWE Universe had plenty of reactions to Lesnar's epic entrance. Taking to social media, they showcased their love for the Universal Champion and also credited him for using a tractor of all things.
In the main event of SummerSlam 2022, Lesnar lost a hard-fought match against his arch-rival Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. Despite coming close to winning the contest on multiple occasions, The Bloodline's interference once again led to a big win for The Tribal Chief.
During the match, The Beast Incarnate even used the tractor to flip the ring. He also hit his finishing maneuver, the F-5 on Paul Heyman, putting him through a table.
Could Brock Lesnar potentially feud against Bobby Lashley going forward?
Brock Lesnar was unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in what was seemingly his last match against Roman Reigns. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Beast Incarnate moving forward.
While Lesnar's status remains unclear, he was recently put on notice by former rival Bobby Lashley. In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, the reigning WWE United States Champion claimed that he has unfinished business with the former UFC fighter.
Lashley said:
“We didn’t got it all. We got a little teaser. I think there’s some unfinished business. Brock has been consistent like this for the last 20 years,"
However, it could be interesting to see Lesnar return to WWE for a potential storyline outside of his rivalry with Reigns and the Universal Title picture.
