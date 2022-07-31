"Entrance of the year" - The WWE Universe reacts to Brock Lesnar's epic tractor entrance at SummerSlam

At SummerSlam 2022, Brock Lesnar might've been unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. However, The Beast Incarnate stole the show with an incredible entrance on the biggest night of the summer.

Lesnar initially walked down the ramp, making it seem like a regular entrance. But the 45-year-old had other plans, as he then drove a tractor down to the ring.

The WWE Universe had plenty of reactions to Lesnar's epic entrance. Taking to social media, they showcased their love for the Universal Champion and also credited him for using a tractor of all things.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter below:

Tyler Calvert @ItsTylerCalvert



#SummerSlam How can you not love Brock Lesnar with an entrance like that 🤣 How can you not love Brock Lesnar with an entrance like that 🤣#SummerSlam https://t.co/AHAIX70UHm

Tej Sahota @boatical #SummerSlam brock lesnar taking a tractor in for his ring entrance. clearly my man stands with punjabs farmers!!! brock lesnar taking a tractor in for his ring entrance. clearly my man stands with punjabs farmers!!! 😂 #SummerSlam https://t.co/9TF4d0ryEI

JaydonEvans @JaydonEvans10 So summerslam has just been amazing and this is just amazing brock lesnar has just drove down the entrance ramp to the ring in a tractor this is just so amazing I am so happy summerslam has been amazing one of the best ppv this year. @BrockLesnar So summerslam has just been amazing and this is just amazing brock lesnar has just drove down the entrance ramp to the ring in a tractor this is just so amazing I am so happy summerslam has been amazing one of the best ppv this year. @BrockLesnar https://t.co/46Nx61wo14

Jake Walsh @JakeWalsh95 I demand a Brock Lesnar tractor entrance in WWE 2k23. #SummerSlam I demand a Brock Lesnar tractor entrance in WWE 2k23. #SummerSlam

Austin Bumpus @AustinBumpus



Brock Lesnar: “I want a tractor for my



WWE: “Haha. Seriously, what do you want?”



Brock Lesnar: “…” #WWE : “Brock, please don’t walk out. What will it take for you to stay?”Brock Lesnar: “I want a tractor for my #SummerSlam entrance.”WWE: “Haha. Seriously, what do you want?”Brock Lesnar: “…” #WWE: “Brock, please don’t walk out. What will it take for you to stay?”Brock Lesnar: “I want a tractor for my #SummerSlam entrance.”WWE: “Haha. Seriously, what do you want?”Brock Lesnar: “…” https://t.co/3kNkLNyuZs

John Rocha @ #TheOutlawNation @TheRochaSays



riding in on a BIG ASS tractor and then announces himself!!



A thing of beauty…and I am partial to guys who wear cowboys hats before a match.



#BrockVsRoman #SummerSlam #WWE Now THAT’S an entrance!!! #BrockLesnar riding in on a BIG ASS tractor and then announces himself!!A thing of beauty…and I am partial to guys who wear cowboys hats before a match. Now THAT’S an entrance!!! #BrockLesnar riding in on a BIG ASS tractor and then announces himself!!A thing of beauty…and I am partial to guys who wear cowboys hats before a match. 😏#BrockVsRoman #SummerSlam #WWE

In the main event of SummerSlam 2022, Lesnar lost a hard-fought match against his arch-rival Reigns in a Last Man Standing Match. Despite coming close to winning the contest on multiple occasions, The Bloodline's interference once again led to a big win for The Tribal Chief.

During the match, The Beast Incarnate even used the tractor to flip the ring. He also hit his finishing maneuver, the F-5 on Paul Heyman, putting him through a table.

Could Brock Lesnar potentially feud against Bobby Lashley going forward?

Brock Lesnar was unsuccessful in winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in what was seemingly his last match against Roman Reigns. It now remains to be seen what plans WWE has in store for The Beast Incarnate moving forward.

While Lesnar's status remains unclear, he was recently put on notice by former rival Bobby Lashley. In a recent interview with Lucha Libre Online, the reigning WWE United States Champion claimed that he has unfinished business with the former UFC fighter.

Lashley said:

“We didn’t got it all. We got a little teaser. I think there’s some unfinished business. Brock has been consistent like this for the last 20 years,"

However, it could be interesting to see Lesnar return to WWE for a potential storyline outside of his rivalry with Reigns and the Universal Title picture.

