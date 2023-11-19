The Wyatt Family member brings the late WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt to life, remembers him through a heart-melting video clip

WWE RAW Superstar Braun Strowman recently paid a tribute to Bray Wyatt on social media.

Not too long ago, The Monster of All Monsters had received positive remarks about himself on the Oh You Didn't Know? podcast by WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events, Road Dogg. Speaking about Braun's possibility of being a top guy in the company, the Hall of Famer commented that Braun still has the chance of claiming that place. Road Dogg also referred to fans still going gaga over the Strowman's involvement in his matches. He also added that Strowman still has an upside, and can definitely be the top guy.

Braun Strowman recently took to social media to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt. He posted a video clip symbolizing fireflies. The fireflies were part and parcel of Wyatt's legacy. After the tragic news of The Fiend's demise, several superstars have been extending their heartfelt condolences to the late superstar who shared a close bond with him.

Strowman wrote:

"Firefly's (emojis)"

Checkout a screengrab of Braun Strowman's Instagram story:

Mick Foley opened up on the demise of late WWE Superstar, Bray Wyatt

Hall of Famer Mick Foley had also opened up on social media previously on the news of Bray Wyatt's demise.

Foley shared a post recalling the moment he learnt of the passing away of Bray Wyatt. Foley also expressed how devastating it was to know about The Fiend's demise. He added that Bray was someone who was a personal favourite of him in the company.

The veteran detailed:

"Ten minutes later, upon touching down, I checked my messages, and saw that an old friend from college had texted, asking me if I knew of a WWE wrestler named Windham Rotunda. 'Sure,' I texted back. 'Why do you ask?' And that’s how I learned of the passing of Bray Wyatt, one of the most fascinating characters in WWE history, and a personal favorite of mine. He was only 36."

It would be interesting to see what plans the company has going forward for Braun Strowman.

