The Wyatt Sicks' Dexter Lumis reacts after an eerie return on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks shocked the world on WWE SmackDown when the faction returned to the Stamford-based promotion for the first time in 2025. Recently, Dexter Lumis reacted to their comeback to the company on the blue brand.

Bray Wyatt created unique characters in his Firefly Funhouse segments that became the Wyatt Sicks, and those characters eventually got real-life counterparts when Wyatt was in his second run with the Stamford-based promotion. However, the Eater of Worlds never got to share the screen with the faction except Uncle Howdy.

On the late star's 38th birthday, Wyatt Sicks returned, took out four teams in the tag team division, and closed the show. Dexter Lumis recently reacted to the night by uploading a post on Instagram.

The Wyatt Sicks could enter the tag team division, says WWE analyst

The Wyatt Sicks always worked as a novelty act, and the faction was used theatrically more than anything else in the Stamford-based promotion. However, things started to change when the members began to wrestle on the weekly product, and Sam Roberts thinks there's more that can be done.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst entertained the possibility of the faction working in the tag team division and going head-to-head with several notable names. While the characters have lived up to expectations, the analyst questioned whether their in-ring skills can live up to the same mark or exceed it in the coming months.

"This is something bigger than life. The entrances are larger than life, the presentation is larger than life, and then they get in the ring and have to live up to the level of match that has kind of been promised over the last few months from tag teams in WWE. Will they live up to the quality of the match? That's the big question. We'll see," Roberts said.

The Wyatt Sicks have worked differently than any of Bray Wyatt's previous groups. It'll be interesting to see what the eerie group can bring to the table in the tag team division.

