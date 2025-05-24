The Wyatt Sicks could start a new journey in the company, says analyst, after return on WWE SmackDown

The Wyatt Sicks returned to WWE television after a long hiatus and made a statement on Friday Night SmackDown. Meanwhile, analyst Sam Roberts has commented on the possibility of the faction working in the tag team division.

Last year, the world witnessed the shocking debut of The Wyatt Sicks on Monday Night RAW, as the faction annihilated everyone backstage, including Chad Gable. Later, the group competed in multi-person matches and feuded with American Made and The Final Testament before arriving on Friday Night SmackDown.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, the WWE analyst laid out the possibility of the eerie faction working in the tag team division on the blue brand. Roberts also stated that the larger-than-life characters will add more value to the division, but the fans have to wait and see if they can live up to the expectations.

"This is something bigger than life. The entrances are larger than life, the presentation is larger than life, and then they get in the ring and have to live up to the level of match that has kind of been promised over the last few months from tag teams in WWE. Will they live up to the quality of the match? That's the big question. We'll see," Roberts said. (From 18:14 to 18:40)

What did The Wyatt Sicks do on their return to WWE SmackDown?

Earlier this year, The Wyatt Sicks were transferred to Friday Night SmackDown when Monday Night RAW was set to move to Netflix, and the management opened a transfer window for superstars to get traded across brands.

However, the eerie faction disappeared after their loss to The Final Testament and The Miz in December 2024 on WWE RAW. Many expected them to return before WrestleMania 41, but the faction was nowhere to be found.

On the latest edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Street Profits headlined the show against Fraxiom. Unfortunately, it was filled with shenanigans as DIY and the Motor City Machine Guns came out and brawled.

Unfortunately, things got eerie when The Wyatt Sicks made their long-awaited return and took out all four teams. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the faction in the coming weeks.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Notsam Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

